Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Shares Down 3.7%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 38,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 50,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 75 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 40,069 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.

