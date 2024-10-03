Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $101.45

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNYGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.45 and traded as high as $107.29. Givaudan shares last traded at $107.08, with a volume of 15,907 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded Givaudan to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Givaudan Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average of $95.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

