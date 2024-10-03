Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Buys 100,000 Shares

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNLGet Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,729,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,524,213.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $203.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -60.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,236,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after buying an additional 460,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,932,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,627,000 after buying an additional 3,162,310 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,164,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 432,729 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,022,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 155,377 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

