Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Buys 100,000 Shares

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,729,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,524,213.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $203.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -60.44%.

GNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,236,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after buying an additional 460,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,932,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,627,000 after buying an additional 3,162,310 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,164,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 432,729 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,022,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 155,377 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

