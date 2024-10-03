Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Buys 2,500 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $97.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.81.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

