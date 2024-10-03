Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Tesla were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $108,638,000 after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 138.1% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,858,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $1,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $249.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

