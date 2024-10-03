Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHA stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

