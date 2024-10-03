Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

