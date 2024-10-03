Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Has $752,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.2% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average is $59.58. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

