Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,464 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

