Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Purchases 406 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,446 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,656,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,236,000 after acquiring an additional 239,260 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,614,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,149,000 after acquiring an additional 417,123 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416,364 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

