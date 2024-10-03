Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18,120.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after buying an additional 1,333,540 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after buying an additional 796,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,893,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,639,000 after buying an additional 255,949 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,335,000 after purchasing an additional 672,087 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

