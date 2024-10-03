Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Sells 41 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.2% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $891.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $897.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $846.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total transaction of $85,978,273.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,153,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,249,376,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,962 shares of company stock worth $331,267,535. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

