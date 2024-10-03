Global X Long-Term Treasury Ladder ETF Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:LLDR)

Global X Long-Term Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LLDR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Global X Long-Term Treasury Ladder ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:LLDR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 55. Global X Long-Term Treasury Ladder ETF has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

