Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.52

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.52 and last traded at $55.28, with a volume of 4102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.19.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,155,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 107,496 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 82,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,988,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

