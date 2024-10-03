Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Trading 0.9% Higher

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.16. 6,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 10,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57.

About Global X MSCI Norway ETF

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

