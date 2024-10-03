Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:EFAS)

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance
Shares of EFAS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.02. 9,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767. The company has a market cap of $9.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $15.69.
About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
