Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:EFAS)

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of EFAS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.02. 9,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767. The company has a market cap of $9.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

