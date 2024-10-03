Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,921 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $26,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Rockport Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 65,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

