Global X Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:RSSL) Declares Dividend of $0.30

Global X Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:RSSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3015 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Global X Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:RSSL traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.10. 48,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,672. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.76. Global X Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.14.

