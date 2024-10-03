Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRET traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.81. 16,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,488. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

