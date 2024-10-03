Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,801,000 after purchasing an additional 659,248 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,428,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,784,000 after buying an additional 329,680 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,037,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,102,000 after acquiring an additional 183,307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after acquiring an additional 128,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,059,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,857,000 after acquiring an additional 77,267 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFD opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

