GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of GMS worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in GMS by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,518 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at about $814,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in GMS by 157.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 29,495 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in GMS by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in GMS by 56.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 51,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stephens cut their price target on GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

GMS Stock Performance

NYSE:GMS opened at $89.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.67. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $101.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

