GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Mark Mccaffrey Sells 5,500 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $855,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,486,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,684 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $422,005.32.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $906,125.00.

GoDaddy stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.43. 582,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,083. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $71.15 and a one year high of $167.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.13.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,895,000 after buying an additional 1,775,708 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $75,855,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,743,000 after purchasing an additional 394,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,603,000 after purchasing an additional 379,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 676.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 347,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302,352 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.54.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

