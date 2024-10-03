Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,240,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,861,000 after acquiring an additional 139,205 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1,916.6% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 305,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 290,543 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 40,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of GFI opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.93.

Gold Fields Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

