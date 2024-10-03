Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.30% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,147,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,562 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,577,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,453,000 after purchasing an additional 57,642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,499,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,386,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,286,000 after buying an additional 205,107 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,218,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period.

GEM stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

