Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 593,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 2.5% of American National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $21,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,773,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,109,000 after purchasing an additional 100,895 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 118,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 126,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.