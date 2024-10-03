Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Purchased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 871.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $241,000.

Shares of BATS GSEW opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.43.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

