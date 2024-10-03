Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.95 and last traded at $48.93. Approximately 18,421 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $127.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Free Report) by 303.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 337.41% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $99,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.