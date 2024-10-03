Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.58

Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.58 and last traded at C$10.25, with a volume of 11331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.15.

Goldmoney Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$135.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of -0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.24 million for the quarter. Goldmoney had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Goldmoney news, Director Roy Sebag bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,920.00. Insiders have acquired 41,900 shares of company stock worth $332,802 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

