Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,439 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Golub Capital BDC worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $298,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,998,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,300.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,998,880 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,300.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,400 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

