GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for GoodRx in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for GoodRx’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $7.06 on Thursday. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -706.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $39,348,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,183,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,121,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,758 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at $3,467,000. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 361,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $83,921.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.
