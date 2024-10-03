Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56.47 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 56.60 ($0.76). 783,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,259,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.70 ($0.76).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £285.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5,660.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 62.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is -80,000.00%.

About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

See Also

