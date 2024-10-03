GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Up to $55.58

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.58, but opened at $57.51. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $59.51, with a volume of 5,064,280 shares traded.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 6.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDL. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,502,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at $695,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,753,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.