Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $6.92

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.92, but opened at $7.15. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 247 shares changing hands.

Gray Television Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $723.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is -266.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.