Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $6.92

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.92, but opened at $7.15. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 247 shares changing hands.
Gray Television Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $723.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 1.32.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter.
Gray Television Dividend Announcement
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gray Television
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Joby Aviation Soars With Toyota Investment and Analyst Support
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.