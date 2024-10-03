Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $768,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,732 shares during the period. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,377,000 after buying an additional 514,000 shares during the last quarter. KP Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 640.0% during the second quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH opened at $242.32 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.38.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.