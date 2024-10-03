Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 0.9% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $416.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $420.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HSBC downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.50.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

