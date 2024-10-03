Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Trading Down 7.4%

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08). 87,260,703 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 18,683,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.80 ($0.09).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Monday, July 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.83. The company has a market capitalization of £314.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

