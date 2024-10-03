Greenhaven Associates Inc. Sells 23,657 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,542,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,657 shares during the period. Toll Brothers comprises 10.0% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Toll Brothers worth $856,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 27.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 75,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $153.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $156.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,257 shares of company stock worth $28,646,402 in the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

