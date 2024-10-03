Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of GREEL stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.96. 2,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,795. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

