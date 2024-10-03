Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of GREEL stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.96. 2,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,795. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.
About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026
