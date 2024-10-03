Greggs (LON:GRG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,920.57

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,920.57 ($39.07) and traded as high as GBX 2,978.17 ($39.84). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,906 ($38.87), with a volume of 235,164 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($44.68) to GBX 3,600 ($48.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Greggs Price Performance

Greggs Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,101.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,920.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,168.66, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,850.75%.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

