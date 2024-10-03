Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Lowered to “Hold” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on GRTS. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $0.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Gritstone bio Trading Down 6.3 %
Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 910.50% and a negative return on equity of 328.51%. Analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Gritstone bio
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gritstone bio by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 317,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gritstone bio by 4,598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 541,377 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.
About Gritstone bio
Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.
