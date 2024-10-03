Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $195.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAC. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $172.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.64. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $197.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.46). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $421.54 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.8657 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 70,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Featured Articles

