Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Up 3.6%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.55 and last traded at $43.46. 405,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,026,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.7248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,611,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth $8,573,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 266.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 338,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 246,452 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.8% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 64,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 244,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 27.6% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,078,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 232,980 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

