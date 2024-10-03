Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.75 and traded as low as $5.55. Grupo México shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 249 shares.
Grupo México Trading Down 3.8 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75.
Grupo México Company Profile
Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.
