Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Down 4.1%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 122,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,532,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

TV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after buying an additional 783,900 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,519,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 280,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,633,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,425 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

