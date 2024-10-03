GSK plc to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for GSK in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GSK’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK stock opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55. GSK has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205,528. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.3843 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

