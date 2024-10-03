Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Guardforce AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ GFAI opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Guardforce AI has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardforce AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardforce AI stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

