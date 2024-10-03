Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Guardforce AI Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GFAI opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Guardforce AI has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardforce AI stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

