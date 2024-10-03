Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$44.19 and traded as low as C$40.50. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$40.71, with a volume of 5,758 shares changing hands.

GCG.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$914.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

