Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.77.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.67. The stock had a trading volume of 246,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,968. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,398.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,361,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $855,901.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,579.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

