Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.62.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,415. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.85 and a 200-day moving average of $135.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,402.23 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,328,600.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,328,600.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,513,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,832,000 after acquiring an additional 516,942 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,329,000 after acquiring an additional 185,077 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after acquiring an additional 240,622 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

